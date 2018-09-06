Menu
Login
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road.
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road. Dominic Elsome
News

BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM

TRAFFIC is being diverted after a truck's trailer rolled near Gatton.

Emergency services are on the scene after a truck's trailer rolled and spread debris at the Eastern Drive roundabout entrance to the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic heading northbound on Eastern Drive towards Gatton-Esk Road is being diverted along Gatton Laidley Road West.

Emergency services expect to remain at the site for some time yet.

More to come.

crash editors picks trucking warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Truckie's a lot cooler thanks to ambo's 'clot buster'

    Truckie's a lot cooler thanks to ambo's 'clot buster'

    News An Ipswich man has a new lease on life after an ambitious, but lifesaving procedure delivered by Bowen paramedics.

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Prior to box for North Queensland title

    News Prior to box for North Queensland title

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    Backpackers deflated after Island adventure falls flat

    News "This is either going to end in tragedy or a hilarious news story"

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    News Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Local Partners