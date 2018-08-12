Menu
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: One dead after crash on Burnett Highway

Christian Berechree
MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by and
12th Aug 2018 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

ONE person has died after a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a motorist had died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The highway is closed in a northbound direction between Tansey and Gayndah, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

QPS advises motorists should use Murgon-Gayndah Rd as a diversion.

This stretch of highway has been the site of multiple fatalities in the past 12 months.

More information to come.

Related Items

burnett highway burnett highway crash car crash tansey crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    News The Sea Eagles showed why they are sitting atop of the Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup in the second quarter to lead by 17 points at half time.

    • 12th Aug 2018 12:55 PM
    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    News Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour.

    Local Partners