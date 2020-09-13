Menu
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
News

One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

by KATE BANVILLE
13th Sep 2020 10:36 AM
Three people are being treated by critical care paramedics and another has died after a three car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of highway at Yabulu, north of Townsville shortly after 9am.

It's understood that an off-duty paramedic was one of the first people on scene to render first aid until critical care paramedics arrived.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a number of patients.

"We are currently assessing three people for their injuries," the spokesman said.

" A female with lower limb injuries, a second patient with minor injuries and a third patient is being assessed for critical injuries."

A QPS spokesman confirmed one person was found dead upon arrival.

The Bruce Highway has been closed to traffic and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

 

MORE TO COME.

Originally published as BREAKING: One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

