PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

