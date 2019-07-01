Man reportedly stabbed near Plainland hotel

A MAN has reportedly been stabbed near a Plainland hotel.

Emergency services are on the scene. Police were called to Plainland Porters Hotel just before 6pm.

No official statement has been made on the unfolding incident, however, there are reports a man presented to the hotel staff wounded.

A witness at the scene said security and bar staff headed towards the scene behind the bottle shop and behind the decking area.

"I then saw the police and ambo workers at the scene when we left," the witness said.

Witnesses also reported seeing a Pol-Air helicopter circulating in the area.

