Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Incident at Porters Plainland Hotel July 1, 2019
Incident at Porters Plainland Hotel July 1, 2019 ALI KUCHEL
Breaking

Man reportedly stabbed near Plainland hotel

Dominic Elsome
by
1st Jul 2019 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has reportedly been stabbed near a Plainland hotel.

Emergency services are on the scene. Police were called to Plainland Porters Hotel just before 6pm.

No official statement has been made on the unfolding incident, however, there are reports a man presented to the hotel staff wounded.

A witness at the scene said security and bar staff headed towards the scene behind the bottle shop and behind the decking area.

"I then saw the police and ambo workers at the scene when we left," the witness said.

Witnesses also reported seeing a Pol-Air helicopter circulating in the area.

More information to come

plainland porters plainland hotel
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    WATER AWARE: How much are you using?

    premium_icon WATER AWARE: How much are you using?

    Council News Do you know how much water you're using?

    The 26 most eye-catching outfits from River Sessions

    premium_icon The 26 most eye-catching outfits from River Sessions

    Music Were you one of the fashionable festival goers that caught our eye?

    PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    News Did our photographer snap your photo on Saturday?

    PIT PONY: Town marks 100 years of mining with new mural

    premium_icon PIT PONY: Town marks 100 years of mining with new mural

    News This town is more famous for its 'Pit Ponies' than the coal it mines