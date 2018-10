Police are searching for a missing child in Tannum Sands.

UPDATE: Missing toddler has been found by Police.

More details if and when we are notified by police.

EARLIER: POLICE have been called to search for a two-year-old boy who went missing in Tannum Sands this afternoon.

Officers, along with family and neighbours are searching the neighbourhood and nearby duck pond.

Updates to follow.