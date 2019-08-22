UPDATE: Offender on the run following high speed chase

Three vehicle crash on the old bridge on Wednesday afternoon which ended in a police high speed chase.

9.15AM: POLICE are still investigating a vehicle that was involved in a traffic incident on the Fitzroy Bridge which badly damaged a police car.

A high speed police chase down Lakes Creek Road to Emu Park was called off by police about 5pm yesterday after the vehicle reached speeds of 180km/hr.

Police said the vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road several times before the chase was terminated due to safety concerns.

Police say the vehicle of interest is still outstanding and are continuing with their investigations.

BRIDGE CRASH: Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the old bridge. Darryn Nuffer

The vehicle on the run was involved in a traffic incident on the Fitzroy "Old" Bridge which badly damaged a police car.

The vehicle had earlier been spotted in a paddock in Stamford St, Berserker before heading off down Lakes Creek Road outbound at 120km/hr followed by two police vehicles.

One of the motorists involved in the bridge crash told The Morning Bulletin that a vehicle travelling north over the bridge attempted to turn across the face of traffic doing a U-turn to head south and collided with his and another vehicle.

His vehicle was too badly damaged to drive and was towed from the scene.

The woman driving the other vehicle was able to continue driving.

4.30PM: A POLICE vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on Rockhampton's Fitzroy (Old) Bridge this afternoon.

The traffic incident involving three vehicles occurred at 4.15pm.

Early reports have confirmed no one was trapped in their vehicles.

A P-plate driver who was believed to have collided with police car has reportedly fled the scene in a black ute with gold rims.

It is currently being chased by police at speeds exceeding 120km/hr down Lakes Creek Rd.

One badly damaged sedan was loaded onto a tow truck.

Normal traffic flow has now been restored.