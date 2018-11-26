Air-conditioner bursts into flames on roof of Mackay house

UPDATE 4.30PM: AN AIR-CONDITIONER has burst into flames on the roof of a Mackay City house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed two fire crews were at the scene of the fire in Brisbane Street and had managed to put the fire out.

He said the fire did make its way into the ceiling of the low-set home, however fire crews have contained it and there is no further damage to the home.

Fire crews will remain at the home ensuring the scene is safe and Ergon Energy is expected to attend.

Witnesses told a Daily Mercury reporter at the scene that three people were inside a room in the home when it started to fill with smoke.

The witness said smoke traveled through the vents via the air-conditioning system.

BREAKING 4.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a house fire in Mackay City.

Initial reports indicate a house is on fire in Brisbane Street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Servics and Queensland Police are both responding.

More to come.