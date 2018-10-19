Menu
Login
Ambulance crews are on scene.
Ambulance crews are on scene. Aidan Cureton
Breaking

Young boy impaled by spear in freak accident

Melanie Plane
Aidan Cureton
by and
19th Oct 2018 12:51 PM

UPDATE 1.40PM: A 13-year-old boy has been taken to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition after being impaled in the arm by a bamboo spear from Papua New Guinea around 12.30pm today.

The incident was said to be an accident that occurred while two brothers were playing with the spear. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The injured boy's grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, said the two were "having a play" before the older brother was stabbed in the upper arm.   

"They asked 'Nan can we have one of these spears' and I said 'be very careful what you do'," she said.   "And it would have only been another 15-minutes before it happened."   

BREAKING 12.50PM: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a South Mackay house where a person has been 'impaled'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics had responded to a Scott Street address following reports someone had been impaled with a spear.

She said the person appears to have injuries to their arm.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance service scott street south mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Lifestyle A vibrant splash of colour will greet visitors to Whitsunday Coast Airport.

    • 19th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    Sharp minds victorious

    Sharp minds victorious

    News Cannonvale State School students show sharp minds.

    Staging the villain

    Staging the villain

    News Playing a villain on stage is no worry for a Strathdickie teenager

    Historic trees given reprieve

    Historic trees given reprieve

    News People power saves paperbarks

    Local Partners