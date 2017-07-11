ROLLING COVERAGE: Fatal stabbing at South Gladstone

FRANTIC EFFORT: Paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man as he was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

FRANTIC EFFORT: Paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man as he was taken to Gladstone Hospital. Andrew Thorpe

What we know

Emergency service crews were called to a suspected stabbing on Auckland St around 6.45pm Monday night.

A crime scene was established around the units at 251 Auckland St and surrounding footpath.

The 23-year-old man died after being taken to hospital.

A homicide investigation was opened into the incident, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder.

UPDATE 12.24pm TUESDAY:

Channel 7 is reporting police have a man in custody in relation to the fatal stabbing at a Gladstone unit complex last night.

Police are set to hold a media conference at 1pm.

UPDATE 11.22am TUESDAY:

A FORENSIC search is underway in streets surrounding the unit where a man was fatally stabbed in Gladstone overnight.

SES and police officers have been seen searching bushland around radar hill this morning.

The Queensland Police Service today confirmed a homicide investigation has been launched.

Investigation launched: Fatal stabbing : Police and SES crews search Gladstone streets and parklands following the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man on Monday night.

More information is expected to be released at 1pm at a media conference.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the alleged victim.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE 10.25pm MONDAY:

Police are searching the area around an Auckland St unit complex where a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the chest earlier this evening.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital and as of 8.43pm remained in a critical condition.

The crime scene established on the property's driveway earlier this evening has been extended to the footpath outside the complex, and at least one forensic officer is now working at the scene.

Police with torches have been inspecting the grounds of the complex and the yards of nearby houses on Auckland St, as well as looking inside wheelie bins and under nearby cars.

An officer with a police dog has been searching the neighbourhood.

Police have yet to officially confirm if a suspect for the alleged stabbing is still at large.

Officers have taken statements from several people, and are allowing those who live at the complex to enter and exit the property if they are parked on the street.

UPDATE 8.43pm:

A Queensland Police spokesperson has confirmed the 23-year-old man taken to Gladstone Hospital tonight is in a critical condition.

The man was taken to hospital from an Auckland St property where there was an assault that allegedly involved a stabbing.

Police officers remain at the property and are searching nearby streets.

Man reportedly stabbed in Gladstone : Police crews are searching the area surrounding an Auckland St property where there has been a suspected stabbing.

UPDATE 7.25pm:

THE 23-year-old man with a suspected stab wound to his chest has been loaded into an ambulance and has left an Auckland St unit complex.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

People who know the young man have arrived at the scene, visibly upset and anguished.

Paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man as the ambulance left the scene a short time ago.

The property is now guarded by police and a crime scene has been established.

Multiple police crews remain at the scene.

Suspected stabbing in Gladstone : A man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a suspected stab wound to his chest.

UPDATE 7.13pm:

NEIGHBOURS have gathered outside on Auckland St unit complex while paramedics work to help a young man lying on a driveway who has allegedly suffered a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics appear to be performing CPR on the man.

A policeman with a sniffer dog was at the scene earlier, but has since dashed down Auckland St.

Emergency services have responded to reports of a stabbing in Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe



EARLIER 6.54pm:

EMERGENCY services are attending an Auckland St property where a man has reportedly been stabbed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a 23-year-old man is believed to have suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Four police cars and three ambulances are on the scene.