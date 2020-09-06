Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
News

Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Sep 2020 10:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital. 

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

gatton lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Premium Content Covert night-time weapons to be deployed against hoons

        Crime Police will soon be armed with hi-tech night vision cameras to crackdown on hoons, with new covert technology to be rolled out across the state.

        • 6th Sep 2020 7:53 AM
        ‘It’s unreal, this is the ultimate location to have racing’

        Premium Content ‘It’s unreal, this is the ultimate location to have racing’

        Motor Sports Racing champion Toby Price took to the Don River for a day of racing.

        Man suffers head injuries after being hit by car

        Premium Content Man suffers head injuries after being hit by car

        News Emergency services attended the scene in Airlie Beach early this morning.

        GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Premium Content GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Motor Sports Take a look at all the trackside action from the first day of racing.