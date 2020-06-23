BREAKING: RLMD takes a hit after third team bows out

The Sarina Crocodiles pulled the plug on their 2020 season and withdrew from the competition this morning.

A THIRD club has exited the 2020 Rugby League Mackay & District senior competition before a single tackle has been made.

RLMD chairman Adam Wright told the Daily Mercury this morning that the Sarina Crocodiles had informed him of their decision to withdraw from this year's competition.

Wright said it was unfortunate to see the Crocs, who had recruited strongly ahead of this season, pull the pin.

The departure comes four days after the Moranbah Miners withdrew from the senior competition.

Reigning premiers the Whitsunday Brahmans were the first to exit on June 3.

Wright said even without the three clubs, RLMD's plan to run a shortened 10-week season beginning August 1 was still alive.

"We have an obligation to the region to get football on the field this season," he said,

"Some people don't want to play, which is fine, but there are a lot of other players who are still eager."

Wright had a meeting with presidents from each club last night and he said most clubs were still confident moving forward.

The RLMD board will meet next Tuesday to make a final decision on how to proceed with the 2020 season.