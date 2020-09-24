Roma home destroyed in early morning blaze

UPDATE 5.50AM: TWO occupants were inside a Roma home moments before an inferno tore through it.

Lieutenant David Jones said one occupant of a Wyndham Street home located a small fire inside an area of the home and quickly evacuated with another person.

"Our main focus was to ensure no one was injured and to protect the surrounding structures," Lt Jones said.

"When we arrived the house was engulfed so it was important we protected the surrounding areas."

A vehicle in the driveway was also destroyed by the blaze before firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire.

EARLIER: A WYNDHAM St house has engulfed in flames.

At about 5.15am, emergency services were called to the home.

There are currently three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on scene, two ambulances and police.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

More to come …