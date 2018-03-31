BREAKING: Missing teen in Bowen found after 25 hours

Police are currently searching for this boy in Bowen

FINAL UPDATE 6:30PM

BOWEN Police senior sergeant Craig Shepherd has expressed relief and happiness after a 14-year-old boy was found after going missing for 25 hours in Horseshoe Bay.

It is understood spirits were high and the family had a happy reunion.

He was checked and found to be in good health.

The 14-year-old was found in a storage room at the rear end of an old toilet block on the caravan property.

UPDATE 6.10PM

THE manager of Horseshoe Bay Resort has described how he located a 14-year-old boy who was missing for 25 hours in Bowen, saying he "knew something wasn't right".

"I just seen a hat and I knew something wasn't right," Darryl Bender said.

"It's just part of the job I just look around.

"I saw the chairs the chairs had been moved and I saw the hat - that's the only reason I seen him.

"I didn't approach him. I went and grabbed the SES girl.

"He could hardly talk to her, she said 'yeah it's him' and we went and grabbed the coppers."

The 14-year-old boy had been missing for 25 hours after storming off from his family caravan.

SES and police crews have been searching for him since 8am Saturday morning.

He has been reunited with his parents uninjured.

His parents declined to comment.

The family is understood to be from Augathella in south-western Queensland.

The shack in which the boy was found at Horseshoe Bay Resort Kyle Evans

UPDATE 6PM:

A total of 20 SES and police officers searched the rugged terrain of Horseshoe Bay today, with plans to call off the search at dusk.

However the teenager was located about 5.30pm today by the manager of the caravan park.

The boy was found hiding inside a shack.

More to come.

UPDATE 5:40PM

UPDATE 5:15PM

EMERGENCY services will be forced to call off the search once night falls.

SES Controller Dave Thicker said it has been "pretty tough going" due to the heat, but volunteers endeavour to search "every square inch of the hill".

"We have searched a decent chunk already," he said.

The search for the missing 14-year-old will be called off at nightfall as authorities have deemed it too dangerous to search the terrain in the dark.

The search will resume at sunrise

Spirits are understood to still be relatively high as the teenager is a "fit kid".

UPDATE 4:40PM

AN SES spokesperson on the ground has confirmed the 8-man team will now search another section of the hill on which the Mother Beddock Trail and Rotary Lookout is located.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the search is "widespread".

The 14-year-old boy has now been missing for more than 24 hours.

Temperatures in Bowen reached a low of 24C overnight and peaked at about 31C today.

The teen was dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, footy shorts and had no shoes on.

He does not have his phone or any money on him.

UPDATE 3:40PM

MORE than 20 police and SES personnel are currently involved in the search for the 14-year-old boy missing in Horseshoe Bay.

However the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been retasked to assist a woman injured at Eungella Dam.

The 14-year-old boy has been missing for 24 hours and is understood to suffer from a medical condition.

He is unfamiliar with the rugged terrain.

He was wearing a green baseball cap with digits "M2B", a blue/white/purple chequered pattern long-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue Cowboys NRL shorts, no shoes.

More to come.

UPDATE 3:05PM

THE FAMILY of the 14-year-old boy are from south-western Queensland and are currently too distraught to speak.

It is understood they have been staying at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, on Horseshoe Bay Road.

The boy has been missing for nearly 24 hours in tough terrain.

UPDATE 3PM:

POLICE are organising the search from Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park.

It is understood the boy and his family are from south-western Queensland.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has begun searching for the boy again after refuelling in Proserpine.

A spokeswoman said the helicopter is battling "very windy" conditions but the search will persist.

UPDATE 2:30PM:

INITIAL:

Bowen Police senior sergeant Craig Shepherd said the boy resides in Edgecombe Caravan park in Bowen.

After conducting a low-level search since 12.30pm the RACQ rescue chopper has returned to Proserpine to refuel.

More to come.