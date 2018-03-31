Menu
Login
Critical Alert

BREAKING: Search for missing North Queensland teen

Police are currently searching for this boy in Bowen
Police are currently searching for this boy in Bowen Queensland Police
Madura Mccormack
Jessica Lamb
by and

UPDATE 3:05PM

THE FAMILY of the 14-year-old boy are from south-western Queensland and are currently too distraught to speak. 

It is understood they have been staying at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, on Horseshoe Bay Road. 

The boy has been missing for nearly 24 hours in tough terrain. 

UPDATE 3PM: 

POLICE are organising the search from Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park. 

It is understood the boy and his family are from south-western Queensland.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has begun searching for the boy again after refuelling in Proserpine. 

A spokeswoman said the helicopter is battling "very windy" conditions but the search will persist. 

UPDATE 2:30PM:

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old teenager who has been missing in Bowen for nearly 24 hours.

The boy is described as Caucasian, 160cm in height with a slim build, light brown hair, green eyes and fair skin.

He was last seen around 4pm yesterday walking towards Greys Bay on Horseshoe Bay Road from the Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park.

He was wearing a green baseball cap with digits "M2B", a blue/white/purple chequered pattern long sleeved T-shirt, dark blue Cowboys NRL shorts, no shoes.

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services are currently searching for a 14-year-old boy with autism who has gone missing in bushland in Bowen.

The teenager has been missing since 4pm on Friday afternoon but the incident was reported to police at 8am this morning.

Police, SES and the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter are searching the surrounding bushland to Horseshoe Bay.

The boy was last seen travelling towards Greys Bay on Horseshoe Bay Rd wearing a purple and white shirt, rugby shorts and a green cap.

Bowen Police senior sergeant Craig Shepherd said the boy resides in Edgecombe Caravan park in Bowen.

After conducting a low-level search since 12.30pm the RACQ rescue chopper has returned to Proserpine to refuel.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

Five minutes with the Thundamental's down to earth dude Jewson, a midsts their regional Decade of the Thundercat tour.

Spirit of the Whitsundays shines during Debbie

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Tracey Lord saw people with nothing left themselves helping others.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

ROYAL CATCH: Simon Ballard with a nice queenfish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands.

What's open this Easter long Weekend

BAKE SALE: Join the Easter fete family fun activities at the Proserpine Nursing Home.

You'd better get in quick.

Local Partners