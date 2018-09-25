Menu
Login
AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed.
AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed. Boni Holmes
Crime

SIEGE UPDATE: 54-year-old man taken into custody

Boni Holmes
by
25th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

UPDATE:

The siege has come to an end with police officers taking a 54-year-old man into custody.

Officers told the Chronicle they were called to the May St home in Granville over a "neighbourhood dispute".

It is believed the situation escalated when an officer saw what he believed to be a firearm.

The man is assisting detectives with enquiries. 

 

EARLIER 2.19PM: DOZENS of police officers have locked down May St in Maryborough where a man is believed to be armed. 

The entrance to May St from Dundas St has been blocked with police vehicles and the entrance from Cambridge St has been blocked with road spikes.

AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed.
AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed. Boni Holmes

More than 20 uniformed and plain clothes police officers are on the scene with nine police vehicles parked.

The Chronicle understands several officers are wearing bulletproof vests and have guns in hand. 

THE SIEGE: More than 20 armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests have surrounded a home at May St in Maryborough.
THE SIEGE: More than 20 armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests have surrounded a home at May St in Maryborough. Google Maps

A neighbour, who lives on Dundas St, told the Chronicle police officers first arrived on the street about 12.30pm.

 

MORE TO COME...

armed cops dundas st fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast heritage city maryborough police siege
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Six sharks destroyed while Justine shares first words

    Environment Six sharks now been destroyed by Fisheries Queensland officials after being caught in drum lines at Cid Harbour.

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    Costigan calls for permanent protections from sharks

    News Costigan: Get the shark control program here now

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    Business as usual for tourism in the Whitsundays

    News Visitors urged not to stay away from the Whitsundays

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    News Two tiger sharks have been shot in Cid Harbour today.

    Local Partners