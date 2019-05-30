Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season.
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season. Campbell Gellie
News

State splashes cash on Mackay Sugar

Ashley Pillhofer
by
30th May 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has pledged $14 million to support Mackay Sugar.

This morning at Racecourse Mill, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced the funding would go towards securing an international investor in Mackay Sugar.

Ms Trad said the support package would underpin a proposed $120 million investment in Mackay Sugar by German sugar giant Nordzucker. 

In October 2018, it was announced that Mackay Sugar had received a proposal from Nordzucker to acquire 70 per cent equity in the company

For the deal to go ahead, it is understood more than 75 per cent of shareholders would have to vote in favour of the deal. 

Mackay Sugar Limited executive chairman and CEO Mark Day said the State Government investment would be welcomed by growers and mill workers in the Mackay community.

He said the $14million state investment combined with the agreement with Nordzucker would set up the region's industry "for decades ahead".

More to come.

editors picks jackie trad mackay sugar
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Region scores major coup with karate competition

    premium_icon Region scores major coup with karate competition

    Sport All Australian Kyokushin championships in Cannonvale.

    Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    premium_icon Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    News Cadets get unique experience flying above Airlie in Eagle One.

    Students set to go door knocking

    premium_icon Students set to go door knocking

    News Secondary students knocking doors for a top cause.