BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus
BOWEN Summergarden Cinema has announced it will close its doors this weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement released by owner Ben De Luca this morning, he announced the cinema will be closed for two weeks, when the situation will be reviewed and a further decision made.
"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some film studios have withdrawn their movies from the coming holiday period and more are likely to follow," he said.
"With this in mind and in keeping with some other cinemas, we will close after this Sunday 15th March for two weeks."
"We will review the situation with regards to product availability after this period."
"We apologise to patrons who have made forward bookings during this period and trust we will be back in operation after the two week period."