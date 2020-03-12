Menu
NEWS - Bowen Summergarden Cinemas Ben De Luca has played a pretty big role in the lead up and now during the filming of the Baz Luhrmann movie "Australia". His cinema is used to view "rushes" every couple of days, where Luhrmann and staff come in to view the days shooting of some scenes before the tape is whisked off to Sydney and back to Bowen again. Ben out front of the cinema.
BREAKING: Summergarden Cinema to close due to coronavirus

Anna Wall
12th Mar 2020 10:03 AM
BOWEN Summergarden Cinema has announced it will close its doors this weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released by owner Ben De Luca this morning, he announced the cinema will be closed for two weeks, when the situation will be reviewed and a further decision made.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some film studios have withdrawn their movies from the coming holiday period and more are likely to follow," he said.

"With this in mind and in keeping with some other cinemas, we will close after this Sunday 15th March for two weeks."

"We will review the situation with regards to product availability after this period."

"We apologise to patrons who have made forward bookings during this period and trust we will be back in operation after the two week period."

