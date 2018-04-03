Menu
BREAKING: TC Iris cancels flights into Hamilton Island

Flights have been cancelled into Hamilton Island.
Flights have been cancelled into Hamilton Island.
Jessica Lamb
AS CYCLONE Iris has intensified into a Category 2 system and wind gusts on Hamilton Island reach 67km/h, Virgin Australia have cancelled their flights into Hamilton Island today.

At this stage Qantas still has a flight from Sydney due to arrive at 12.45pm and another from Brisbane at 2pm.

Yesterday wind speeds reached 83km/h and so far no flights have been cancelled for tomorrow.

Some flights into Whitsunday Coast Airport have been delayed but so far none have been cancelled.

North Queensland Bulk Ports have confirmed over Twitter due to current and predicted weather conditions, the southern breakwater in Mackay has been temporarily closed.

"We will be keeping a close eye on #TCIris in the coming days and the breakwater will be re-opened when it is safe to do so.”

Whitsunday Times

TROPICAL Cyclone Iris has strengthened, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for some parts of the Queensland coast.

Cyclone Iris track map at 11am.

QFES Swiftwater rescue crews have been deployed to Proserpine

Tanglewood brand acoustic guitar was found in a black case on Coconut Grove in Airlie Beach

Do you know who owns this?

The lease for the resort at Paradise Bay has been acquired by Sojourn Properties.

Paradise Bay Resort, Long Is sells to private investor.

