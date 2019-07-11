BREAKING: Three hospitalised in highway rollover

Emergency services were called to a vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway outside of Charleville.

Emergency services were called to a vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway outside of Charleville. Jarrard Potter

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering serious head and leg injuries after a car rollover on the Warrego Highway near Charleville.

Two others were taken to Charleville Hospital in a stable condition, after being treated at the scene at Sommariva, 30 minutes east of Charleville.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm. Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Ambulance were all in attendance.

The forensic crash unit has been called in to investigate.