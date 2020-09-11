Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

More Stories

bruce highway crashes nose to tail tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What second sewage result means for the Whitsundays

        Premium Content What second sewage result means for the Whitsundays

        Health Health Minister Steven Miles addresses the COVID fragment found in Airlie sewage.

        Club records and PBs stacking up for the Cannons

        Premium Content Club records and PBs stacking up for the Cannons

        Swimming Check out all the action from the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club.

        Adani wins in fight against activist

        Premium Content Adani wins in fight against activist

        News He will be forced to take down social media posts

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire