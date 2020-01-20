Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: High-level Qld prison boss stood down

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Jan 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HIGH-RANKING executive at the beleaguered Townsville Correctional Centre has been suspended after being accused of inappropriately misusing his position.

Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall was stood down, Queensland Corrective Services confirmed on Monday morning, amid an ethical standards investigation.

It is understood this arose from allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources".

Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.
Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services expects the highest standards of ethical and professional standards from officers at every level of the organisation," a spokesman said.

"As the matter is subject of an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment."

Mr Hall's suspension is effective immediately.

Acting Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw will fill Mr Hall's role in his absence.

Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
correctional centre editors picks general manager internal investigation misuse of position peter hall prison boss stood down townsville correction centre

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        Crime Each week a number of people face Proserpine court on a range of different charges.

        SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        premium_icon SEEING GREEN: New sports facility coming to Gloucester

        News Work on Gloucester Sports and Recreation Club’s newest addition will begin on...

        New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        premium_icon New link to keep contact during natural disasters

        News During Cyclone Debbie more than 500 Gloucester residents had no way of calling for...

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune