BREAKING: Woman in her 60s freed from vehicle after crash

UPDATE 11.10AM: A DAILY Mercury reporter on the scene in Walkerston said police removed traffic diversions.

UPDATE 10.48AM: A WOMAN in her 60s has been freed from a vehicle after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Walkerston.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was complaining of neck, chest, back and abdominal injuries.

The driver of the truck appears to have sustained no injuries according to the QAS.

Paramedics will transport the woman to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

Traffic is still being diverted along Branscombe Road a police spokesman said.

UPDATE 10.15AM: INITIAL police reports suggest at least one person is trapped in a vehicle involved in a crash at Walkerston this morning.

Police are establishing a cordon and diversion at the scene.

Motorists travelling west on the Peak Downs Highway will be diverted along Branscombe Road.

#Walkerston - A vehicle and truck crash has been reported at 10.05pm at Kellys Road and Pugsley Street. Paramedics are on scene treating one patient. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 10, 2019

BREAKING 10.05AM: EMERGENCY crews are responding to reports of a crash in the main street of Walkerston.

Initial reports suggest a truck and vehicle have collided at the intersection of the Peak Downs Highway and Pugsley Street.

Multiple Queensland Ambulance Service crews are en route.

A truck and a vehicle have collided in the Main Street of Walkerston. Ashley Pillhofer

A QAS spokesperson confirmed at least one person, a female, was injured.

It is unclear if she is trapped in a vehicle.