A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
CQ hwy closed twice after truck rollover

Eilish Massie
Darryn Nufer
13th Oct 2020 9:48 AM
Update 9.34am:

THE Leichhardt Highway was closed twice last night as emergency services worked tirelessly to clean up after a truck rolled over 10km north of Banana. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two tow trucks were required to remove the truck and remaining debris from the highway. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the highway was closed from 8.20pm till 10.20pm and then closed a second time at 10.45pm while a tow truck arrived and removed the vehicle. 

He said seven gas cylinders, a diesel wielder generator and other equipment were strewn across the highway. 

Crews worked with a gas examiner for advice on how to remove the debris safely. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a man in his 30s but he declined transport to hospital. 

Queensland Police remained on scene until 1am. 

Earlier 9.07pm:

The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic," she said.

"The truck is blocking the highway.

"It's a non-injury (crash), it's just a traffic hazard."

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

banana crash leichhardt highway crash truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

