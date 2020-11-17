BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital as truck rolls off Hwy

A truck has rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale. Photo: Hugh Suffell

UPDATE: A Truck driver is being airlifted to hospital after he became trapped in his vehicle when it rolled off the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a water truck rolled down an embankment off the highway at Crowley Vale about noon on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

The man has leg, chest and head injuries but is understood to be in a stable condition.

Five fire crews attended the scene after receiving a report of a water truck which had tipped over off the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first crew arrived about 12.25pm to start cutting the man free.

The man was released from the truck just after 1pm to be loaded onto the helicopter.

