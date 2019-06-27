Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

BREAKING: Two men in hospital after serious crash on Cap Hwy

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are in hospital following a single vehicle traffic crash in Comet last night.

About 8:30pm, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, about five kilometres west of Emerald.

Early investigations indicate the car was travelling from Blackwater towards Emerald and had lost control causing the car to roll multiple times before catching on fire.

On arrival, emergency services found the two occupants outside the car.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Emerald, was transported to Emerald Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man from Blackall, was transported to Emerald Hospital and later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The highway was closed for about two hours.

The forensic crash unit will continue to investigate.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Hang in there': New figures reveal shift in tourism

    premium_icon 'Hang in there': New figures reveal shift in tourism

    News There was a shining light, however, with a significant increase in visitors to the Whitsundays from a particular part of the world.

    New dog off leash area comes with strict rules

    premium_icon New dog off leash area comes with strict rules

    Council News A new off-leash dog area is being trialled at Cannonvale Beach.

    PHOTOS: Beaming smiles from the Bowen Show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Beaming smiles from the Bowen Show

    Local Faces Where you at the show? Check out our gallery.

    BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    Council News Here's what has been going on behind the fences