BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side.

ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side. Kathryn Lewis

EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way north of Grafton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a truck rolled near Pine St at Junction Hill and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway at about 4pm today.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident, which has left one truck on its side. Reports from the scene indicate HAZMAT teams are in attendance to clear up a significant oil spill.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

JUNCTION HILL (NORTH OF GRAFTON): There's heavy traffic on Casino Rd (Summerland Way) due to a truck crash at Pine St. Allow extra travel time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) April 22, 2019