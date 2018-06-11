Menu
Fire crews racing to rescue.
Bogged car abandoned as man rescued from Pioneer River

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jun 2018 6:21 PM

UPDATE 6.55PM: A MAN stranded with his vehicle in the middle of the Pioneer River has had to abandon his vehicle. 

Reports indicate police managed to walk the driver to safety in knee-deep rising water. 

His vehicle has already become inundated and cannot by towed out due to the current conditions.

The incident reportedly occurred on a sandbar in front of Caneland Central. 

The driver is not injured. 

BREAKING 6.18PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to the Pioneer River where a man is in need of rescue.

Initial reports indicate a driver has bogged his 4WD on a sand bar in the Pioneer River with closest access via Cemetery Road and is surrounded by water.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

