Police rammed by stolen vehicle, injuring officers
Crime

VIDEO: Police rammed by stolen vehicle, injuring officers

Bill Hoffman
by
18th Aug 2018 10:52 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM

A CAR stolen from Bli Bli on Monday was used to ram a police vehicle in Deception Bay last night.

Police say they were now looking for the two female occupants of the vehicle who escaped on foot after the stolen vehicle was disabled by tyre deflation devices.

A police spokesman said the white Subaru Outback had been stolen from Bli Bli sometime between 7.30am and 2.15pm on Monday after thieves forced entry through the front door of a home and found a spare set of keys.

The vehicle was spotted by police last night in Deception Bay.

The spokesman said the driver reversed the Subaru into a police vehicle and then rammed it again, causing significant damage.

Two women were seen fleeing on foot after another police vehicle successfully deployed the tyre deflation devices.

The Subaru was also damaged in the incident, but the police spokesman said not to the same extent as the police vehicle.

The two officers who were in the vehicle complained of neck and shoulder soreness and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

