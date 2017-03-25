BREAKING: Whitsunday pilotage area to close tonight

Boats will need to be in by 6pm tonight.

BOATS around the Whitsundays will need to be in harbour by 6pm tonight as the harbour master has confirmed they will be closing the Whitsunday Pilotage Area in preparation for Cyclone Debbie.

"All vessels are directed to return to base or seek shelter and be secured by closure time. No vessel movement will be allowed after the closure," a statement read.

"The Whitsunday Pilotage Area will only be re-opened when the RHM is satisfied that it is safe for vessels to go back on the water and will advise you accordingly."

Cruise Whitsundays has confirmed they will be ceasing operations.

"Due to increased weather warnings for the Whitsundays, Cruise Whitsundays has activated procedures due to the formation of a Tropical Cyclone. All operations out of the Port of Airlie have been closed by the Whitsunday Harbour Master, from 6:00pm on the 25th March 2017 until further notice. We endeavour to provide more information and updates when possible," a statement on their website read.