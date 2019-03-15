Menu
The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter now headed out on a search and rescue for a missing person near the Molle Island group.
News

FOUND: Man located following boat incident

Claudia Alp
by
15th Mar 2019 9:42 AM
UPDATE 10.25AM: A MAN has been found following a search and rescue mission this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man had fallen off his boat while trying to tie a tender.

The boat was found damaged near Mid Molle Island sparking concerns for the man's safety.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was called to the scene but told it was no longer needed about 9.50am.

The QPS spokesperson said the man was found by a person on a jetski, "safe and well".

Whitsunday Water Police are still on the scene.

INITIAL: A SEARCH and rescue mission is underway after a boat was found crashed near Mid Molle Island this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the boat was found about one hour ago and that Whitsunday Police were searching around the Molle Island group.

RACQ CQ Rescue wrote in a Twitter post that the helicopter was on its way to assist with the search and rescue just before 9.20am today.

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

    • 15th Mar 2019 9:00 AM