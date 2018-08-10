Menu
Login
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning.
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning. Allan Reinikka
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman trapped in rolled car on CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Aug 2018 10:52 AM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton where a woman is trapped in a rolled car.

Initial reports indicate crews are at the crash on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst where multiple vehicles have been involved in the crash around 10.30am.

Reports from the scene indicate a Prado has rolled with a female driver trapped inside. The woman is conscious and breathing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services believe they will be able to remove her from the vehicle without cutting the car.

There are reports of other injuries but nothing has been confirmed.

The rolled car is off the road and not blocking traffic, but another car involved is partly blocking Boundary Rd.

More to come.

editors picks parkhurst qas qps rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bowen team secures glory at inaugural Whitsunday challenge

    Bowen team secures glory at inaugural Whitsunday challenge

    News Whitsunday Athletics Club held the inaugural Whitsunday Club Challenge on Saturday with Bowen taking home the glory.

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:30 AM
    Huge campdraft in Prossie today

    Huge campdraft in Prossie today

    News Whitsunday ASHS will truck in 850 head of cattle for today's event.

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    News "We are grateful the council listened to us,” he said.

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    News Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours in National Masters

    Local Partners