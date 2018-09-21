Menu
Login
HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St.
HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St. Andrew Thorpe
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after head-on with truck

Andrew Thorpe
by
21st Sep 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM

1.25PM: THE two women taken Gladstone Hospital after this morning's crash were 40 and 22 years old, according to a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman.

The 22-year-old is stable while the 40-year-old woman remains in a serious condition.

Derby St, Coon St and Lyons St have since been re-opened to traffic.

11.10AM: TWO people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on crash at South Gladstone this morning.

The crash involved a large truck and a white Nissan Cube mini-van, and happened at the intersection of Derby St and Coon St (which flows on from Lyons St) shortly before 9.45am.

The patients were both female and were in a stable condition when they were taken to hospital.

 

HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St.
HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St. Andrew Thorpe

One of those patients was a woman who was trapped inside the mini-van with spinal injuries before she was freed with the help of firefighters.

The front of the mini-van has suffered serious damage and parts are being removed from the roadway by police.

Police remain at the intersection directing traffic as the mini-van is towed, but firefighters and paramedics have left the scene.

 

HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St.
HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St. Andrew Thorpe

10.30AM: THREE ambulances are on the scene at a serious crash on Derby St at South Gladstone.

The crash was reported at 9.42am and involved a truck and another vehicle, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman.

A woman is reportedly trapped inside the other vehicle with a back injury, according to the spokesman.

Police and firefighters are also at the scene and are conducting traffic control.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

editors picks gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    News EMERGENCY crews were called out to Whitsunday Coast Airport after smoke was detected.

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    News Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack.

    'I had no idea it was a shark attack'

    'I had no idea it was a shark attack'

    News Hear from the man who was one of the first on the scene.

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    News Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    Local Partners