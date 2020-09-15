Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Breakthrough change in Vic’s daily number

by Anthony Piovesan
15th Sep 2020 9:02 AM

 

Victoria has recorded no new deaths on Tuesday, offering a glimmer of hope the state could be on track to break free of lockdown.

It's the first 24 hour period in Victoria where there have been no lives lost to coronavirus since July 13 - more than two months ago.

The Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed 42 new virus cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 730.

It comes after Victoria recorded its lowest number of cases in three months with just 35 infections on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media later today. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media later today. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire
coronaviruspromo

It comes as small changes to the strict Melbourne lockdown came into force on Monday as the stage 4 restrictions were extended for another fortnight.

The curfew was eased by an hour and becomes 9pm to 5am, while the daily exercise allowance was increased from one hour to two. That can be a continuous period, or two smaller blocks.

Single "bubbles" also came into effect with single people or single parents able to have one nominated visitor.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later today with more information on today's outbreaks.

Originally published as Breakthrough change in Vic's daily number

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health infections victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Premium Content Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

        Pets & Animals Whitsunday animal shelters have predicted a heartbreaking post-COVID trend, which means they need help now.

        Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Premium Content Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

        Crime Proserpine police say they uncovered 8g of ice, 35g of marijuana and utensils...

        New sunset tour gives taste of iconic Whitsunday islands

        Premium Content New sunset tour gives taste of iconic Whitsunday islands

        Travel Guests will have the chance to sip cocktails on the beach at an exclusive resort.

        IN COURT: 23 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 23 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.