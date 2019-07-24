BreastScreen bus rolls into Cannonvale

GET CHECKED: The BreastScreen Queensland bus will be in Cannonvale from Friday.

GET CHECKED: The BreastScreen Queensland bus will be in Cannonvale from Friday. Rachel Lang

WHITSUNDAY women are urged to take advantage of BreastScreen Queensland's mobile screening bus when it returns to Cannonvale on Friday.

The bus will be at Whitsunday Plaza from July 26 to August 22 offering its free mammogram screening service to local women.

Women aged 50-74 are encouraged to have a mammogram every two years. No doctor's referral is required.

BreastScreen Mackay clinical director Dr Helen Archibald said the mobile screening bus was important for local women.

"One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some stage in their life. Regular screening remains the most effective and proven method of intervention for reducing breast cancer morbidity and mortality,” she said.

"The screening bus ensures women in our region are receiving a complete service; using the latest digital mammography technology.”

While evidence shows that women aged 50-74 derive most benefit from screening, women aged 40-49 and 75 years and over are also eligible to use the service.

Appointments are available Monday to Friday from 8am-3.30pm.

To book, phone 13 20 50 or visit www.breastscreen.qld. gov.au.