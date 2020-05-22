BreastScreen van rolls back into town after COVID suspension

Breastscreen Queensland mobile unit will be back in Bowen this June after a temporary suspension of services.

AFTER a temporary suspension of breast screening across the state, BreastScreen Queensland services will commence in Bowen in early June.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health said they had recommenced their services on April 27, staggering the phased approach as the availability of services across the state varies.

The BreastScreen Queensland van will be located in the Bowen Woolworths car park from June 8.

“BreastScreen Queensland has started to resume services after a temporary suspension due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the spokeswoman said.

“The BreastScreen Queensland van in Bowen will commence on June 8 2020.”

The spokeswoman said strict measures would be in place to protect staff and patients and advised people to reschedule your appointment if you are feeling unwell or you are required to self-quarantine or self-isolate due to COVID-19.

“There will be a number of measures in place to minimise any potential risk to clients and staff due to COVID-19, including social distancing, asking clients to not arrive early for their appointment and to bring their own pen to complete the screening questionnaire on arrival.”

BreastScreen Queensland offers an important early detection service for women, and aims to continue providing their services where it is safe to do so, as soon as possible.

To book an appointment for the BreastScreen Queensland service phone 13 20 50.