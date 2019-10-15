Breathtaking ocean views welcome guests

Coastal Edge Constructions won the House of the Year for Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019 with the entry Papillon II in Airlie Beach.

OPEN the front doors and be wowed.

Papillon II's entry is a show stopper with the doors opening to reveal an amazing view of the beautiful water of the Whitsundays.

This stunning timber home was designed by the renowned architect, Chris Beckingham and built by Coastal Edge Constructions.

Jodie Ferdinand who owns Coastal Edge with husband, Ben, said they had a wonderful relationship with Mr Beckingham and worked with him on previous projects, including past winners at the Master Builders Awards in 2016 and 2018.

This year their entry, Papillon II, won Individual Home over $2 million, Best Residential Swimming Pool and the major award of House of the Year at the Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019.

The 502sqm home consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, powder room, office, study and wine cellar.

"All the doors and windows are custom-made from New Guinea Rosewood here in the Whitsundays," Mr Ferdinand said.

Mrs Ferdinand said the detail of the timber work in the home was outstanding and was a focal point of the home. Helping to encapsulate the coastal vibe of the Whitsundays.

"Timber is classic, timeless, it always looks beautiful," she said.

The project was dedicated to getting the timber features perfect.

"Papillon II took 14 months to build because of the time consuming, detailed timber work throughout this beautiful home," Mrs Ferdinand said.

The structural hardwood including bearers, joists, posts, struts and fascias were cut from locally sourced Spotted Gum, the eave lining is tongue and groove New Guinea Rosewood and the internal feature ceiling to the entry, living and dining is clear hoop pine to lighten up the whole room.

"When you arrive at the house, you view two beautiful custom-made solid timber doors which hide the view," Mr Ferdinand said.

"Once the doors are open, you look out over the wet edge pool which seamlessly blends into the beautiful turquoise water of the Coral Sea."

The flooring in the home has an international twist having been sourced from various countries.

"The main floor throughout the upper level is Kwila tongue and groove timber flooring. The ensuite and bathroom tiles are a dark, natural limestone tile sourced from Morocco. The downstairs bedrooms and hallway are tiled with stunning, timeless Elba Marble sourced from Europe, creating a very elegant feel," Mr Ferdinand said.

The wine cellar located on the upper level is custom made from solid New Guinea Rosewood and is one of the stand-out features of the home.

"This cellar took over 350 man hours to build in the joinery workshop due to the size and fine detail from the architect," Mr Ferdinand said.

"The door to the cellar looks the same as the other doors but has a concealed compressed foam panel inside to keep the airconditioned room at a certain temperature."

The Ferdinands said it was wonderful win the House of the Year category for 2019.

Mrs Ferdinand said they had formed a wonderful friendship with the owners.