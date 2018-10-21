Bride sends itemised invoices to stunned hen's party guests

YOU can forgive a bride for a certain level of insanity.

A wedding is essentially the stress of family Christmas, the organisation of Saturday sport for three separate kids and the glam of the Oscars - all packaged into one tulle-filled day.

But this bride may have taken things a tad too far.

According to a hilarious Reddit post, Sarah not only organised her own hen's night - she footed each guest lucky enough to attend their very own itemised bill.

You know the kind you wave in the concierge's face while you swear no one touched the M&Ms?

The bridezilla, who surely works in finance, divvied up every single thing that her seven guests consumed, touched or breathed on during the party - and then charged them for it.

So that meant 36 cents for honeydew melon, 24 cents for Sprite and a whopping $1 for cupcakes.

The decor was also taken care of with a tidy 71 cents dedicated to plates.

"God forbid we get away without paying each .28 for paper napkins," Sarah's guest interjected.

"The list goes on too ..." Guests also had to pay for the "gifts" provided at the party, including $1.60 for a pool tutu and $1.10 for a kiss frame.

Although the event was BYO, the Redditor said they "ended up having to pay for the alcohol she bought".

"It seemed unnatural and more like a business transaction," the woman added in a comment.

"The party wasn't even fun because she was trying so hard to make it a picture-perfect party."

But what was a lot of fun was reading everyone's reactions to the crazy list.

She had to have used a calculator for this right? Source: Reddit

"They spent $82 on pizza and $23 on booze? WTF kind of boring, miserable party was this?" one user very validly asked. "I brought my own napkin. Deduct twenty-eight cents please," another chimed in.

"I'm sorry but if you take the time to split the cost of a honeydew by 7, you are insane," one said.

Another questioned if this was a normal practice for Sarah.

"I feel sorry for the husband-to-be. 'Honey, here's an itemised list of your share of the groceries I bought today. Since you eat more steak than I do, I split the cost 60/40. Please pay me in cash by Friday'," another wrote.

Others were outraged that the bride had to plan and pay for her own party.

"In the UK your bridesmaids plan and cover hen party expenses," one wrote.

"The bride shouldn't pay for her own party but also this is petty AF."

"She threw her own bachelorette party?" another questioned.

"Exactly! She has shitty friends. The kind who trash her 'anonymously' on Reddit," another woman responded.

To be fair, the original poster didn't seem too concerned about being a bad friend.

"I'm going to eat the fuck out of her wedding food to make up for it," she concluded.

We're with you girl, just don't forget the Tupperware.

This article was originally published by kidspot.com.au and has been republished here with permission.