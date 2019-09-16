Bride slammed for outrageous gift list

A bridezilla has demanded her guests splash out a minimum of $US400 ($A580) on her wedding gift.

The bride-to-be - who has remained unnamed - took to social media to share a long list of items she would like from her loved ones on her special day next month as well as a spreadsheet to ensure there are no duplicates.

The long list includes $A580 in cash, or the same amount on a gift card for luxury American department stores, as well as designer clothes or accessories, The Sun reported.

In a Facebook post, which has since been shared on Reddit, she wrote: "So we are all aware that my wedding is coming up in October.

"To all those coming to my wedding, there are a list of gifts that you can bring. You MUST choose from the list or consult me first. There are no exceptions."

She continued to detail her must-haves: "Any KitchenMaid appliances over $350 ($A510) this does NOT mean regular kitchen items like an apron or spatula. I'm talking about their stand mixer, blender, etc.

A bridezilla has asked her wedding guests to spend a minimum of $US400 ($A580) on a present. Picture: Reddit

"Any Gucci or Louis Vuitton purses. Other purses are allowed but please consult me first.

"Any clothes OVER $400 ($A580) from Calvin Klein, Moschino, or Nora's."

She even asked for new floor tiles for her entire house, admitting it is a "bit of a stretch" but "I'd gladly appreciate it".

If that wasn't enough, she also asked for a new car or a new trim for her car.

"Or anything in relation to the car," she wrote

The woman went on: "$400 ($A580) or more gift card to any of the following places: Fifth Sak's Avenue, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Whole foods, Sprouts, maybe even JCPenny. Other places are acceptable but please talk to me first.

"Any Korean or Asian beauty products totalling $400 or more, any HIGH CLASS paintings or decorations totalling $400 ($A580) or more, or a cash gift of $400 ($A580) or more."

The woman concluded her demands by saying while there is a lot of things on her list, she still expects everyone to spend at least $A580 on wedding gifts.

"I'll accept slightly lower amounts as long as you tell me first," she posted.

"Also, everything on here is first come, first serve. Here's a link to the spreadsheet where you can find who's bringing what.

"Remember to apply early if you don't want to get me a Gucci purse or anything you don't want to get."

BRIDEZILLA COPS BRUTAL BACKLASH

Reddit users were shocked by the request. They flooded the comments section shaming the bride for her demanding requests.

"Intersecting all the gifts are about her (clothes, purses). Who buys someone a purse for their wedding gift?" one person said.

"This is just rude tbh. Presents aren't because you are entitled to them. They're because I want to show you my love and appreciation," said another.

A bride-to-be (not pictured) has been branded selfish for her extravagant wedding gift list. Picture: iStock

"I'd show up with whatever I thought she'd like that I could afford and if I'm turned away at the door I'll return my gift and get my money back," said a third.

"Any 'friend' that makes demands like this isn't a friend."

Others noticed there was not a single item on the wish list for the groom.

"Really looks like she's only shopping for herself? Why does her husband want Gucci purses?" one person pointed out.

"She also says 'my' wedding. I hope the groom gets the hell out of there!"

Another shared: "What about the groom? Aren't wedding gifts supposed to celebrate your union."

Some Reddit users urged wedding guests to ignore her selection and opt for gifts with a lower price tag.

"I really hope that everyone invited to the wedding thinks the exact same thing so every present they go to open is a bumper sticker or some car item that costs less than $5," pitched a Reddit user.

Another quipped: "I'm gonna go ahead and spend $400 ($A580) on a divorce lawyer as that should cover the groom's first hour with him. Anyone want to pitch in?"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission