Bride stranded by flood waters begging for help

A pregnant bride to be is begging for help after flash floods left her cut off from town just hours before she’s due to walk down the aisle.

Kate Fotheringham, who is also expecting a child, is desperately asking for help to get from her parents property to the township of Wingham where the rest of her bridal party is waiting.

Bride to be Kate Fotheringham is stranded at her parents house in Wingham. Picture: supplied.

The usually narrow Dingo Creek has turned into a dam, while the SES has warned Wingham locals to evacuate near flood waters.

Kate is hoping a good Samaritan with a helicopter might read this story and come to her rescue.

"I'm pregnant so my partner doesn't want me to get in a boat, it's ridiculously stressful," she said.

"Yesterday when we were setting up I thought 'I'm wearing gumboots to my wedding and that's OK', but it's not funny anymore."

Wingham township has been completely cut off by flooding as bride Kate Fotheringham is scared she'll miss her wedding. Picture: supplied.

Kate is hunkering down with her parents and maid of honour while her husband to be is waiting on the other side of the flood waters in town.

The prospect of missing the wedding isn't just devastating to Kate but also to her father who in October narrowly escaped death when two trees fell on him.

He was left with multiple broken bones and a punctured lung, but the upcoming nuptials of his daughter kept him in fighting spirits.

"My dad had a horrific accident … he had to learn how to walk again and today he is going to walk me down the aisle," Kate said.

"It's been such a rollercoaster of emotions because Dad almost died in October and now we can't even get to the aisle.

"I've had a few tears this morning just because … you don't plan to get through one of the biggest floods in 30 years to get to your wedding."

If you're in Wingham surrounds and can help Kate, get in touch at jessica.mcsweeney@news.com.au

Originally published as Bride stranded by flood waters begging for help