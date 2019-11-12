Bride’s budget dress mocked by ‘friends’

The average wedding dress costs $2500 - which can be unaffordable for many brides.

So it's unsurprising that users on UK parenting forum Mumsnet have been left outraged after a woman revealed she had been mocked by her "good friends" for wanting to wear a bridal number from H&M.

In a post on the site titled 'To be surprised at reactions to wedding dress', the future bride explained that she had turned to the Swedish high street store - which currently sells a selection of wedding dresses for between $104 and $373 - to keep costs of her nuptials down.

"Getting married next year and I had been somewhat dreading going into a shop to try on dresses," she wrote.

The discount wedding dress (pictured) the woman had selected wasn’t a hit with her friends.

"All the ones round here are little boutiques where everything costs an arm and a leg and you have an assistant with you the whole time."

The woman revealed she had come across a dream white frock, that was within her budget, by accident.

"Saw a photo of a lovely, fairly traditional dress from H&M of all places (they're great but never knew they did properly formal dresses)," the bride-to-be continued, of the off-shoulder, lace design.

"Had a look at the site and it turned out the dress was on sale because it was pretty much sold out except in my short a*** size."

After ordering it online and trying it on in front of family and her future mother-in-law, she added: "Everyone agreed that the H&M dress was the one - it fitted really well and looked well made."

After sharing that her dress was from H&M some of her friends were less than impressed.

The woman, who also shared pictures of a model wearing the same dress, then revealed that a "number of good friends" had given her a negative response after finding out where the dress was from.

"I was so pleased and felt like it was sorted after that," she explained.

"But as others started to ask if I'd got a dress and where it was from, the reaction has been one of bemusement, really.

"I thought people would just say something vaguely positive and leave it there, but a number of good friends have asked if I'm definitely going to go with it, I'm not going to go to a 'proper shop' etc.

The bride-to-be then asked her fellow Mumsnet users what she should do.

She wrote: "Shall I take it that it's hideous then and my judgment is way off?!

"Or shall I maybe just stop telling people where it's from as that and the price seem to be promoting the reactions?"

Sharing her experience on Mumsnet others were equally as shocked by her experience.

People rushed to reassure her that the wedding dress she had chosen was "lovely" and to "ignore" the comments of others.

One person wrote: "People are daft. It's lovely. Congratulations and I hope you have a lovely time in it!"

Another commented: "Oh that dress is lovely. Ignore everyone's comments, you'll look fab."

A third shared: "If you feel beautiful, it doesn't matter where it's from."

And a fourth added: "It's absolutely gorgeous! And you will look utterly beautiful in it. Please don't fret about where it came from! Wedding dress comments are usually borne of jealousy.

"Be proud in the fact that you will look stunning for a more modest amount that will leave you with more spending money for your honeymoon or much needed home essentials."

