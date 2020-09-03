Bride’s dad pushed over best man snub

A GOLD Coast man caused a scene at a wedding reception, knocking over the father of the bride, because he was so annoyed he had been snubbed as "best man".

The bride's dad suffered whiplash and the wannabe groomsman has been cut off ever since by mates.

Aaron-Paul De Cello was kicked out of the wedding at the Parkwood Golf Club about 8pm on October 20 last year for causing a ruckus during the speeches.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

De Cello was fined $1200 for his Wedding Crashers-style behaviour. No conviction was recorded.

Outside of court, De Cello said he wanted to apologise to the father of the bride.

Asked if he was still in contact with the bride and groom, De Cello replied: "I would like to be, but no I'm not."

Aaron-Paul de Cello outside Southport Courthouse. Picture: Lea Emery

Magistrate Michelle Dooley said it was a "very unfortunate event".

"It would have been devastating to the family," she said.

"Whatever your concerns were on the day it should pale in significance to your friends."

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dan McShane said De Cello started to make a scene during the speeches.

He said De Cello was calling out because he was upset he was not made the best man.

Guests at the wedding had seen him in tears over the snub.

De Cello and his wife were kicked out but his wife had to return to get her handbag.

Sen Const McShane said when the wife returned outside, there was a confrontation.

"The complainant was approached without warning and the defendant has pushed him in the chest with both hands," he said.

The father of the bride suffered whiplash from the fall.

Barrister Nick McGhee, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said De Cello was not usually a drinker and had consumed a large amount of alcohol.

"He made a terrible error of judgment of pushing him away," he said.

"It's something he regrets having pushed the father of the bride."

He said the real best man had been "niggling" him about the snub all night.

Mr McGhee said De Cello worked full-time in merchandising and was studying IT.

Originally published as Bride's dad pushed over best man snub