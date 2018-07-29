Menu
Courtney Duffy was horrified to find out her friend had bumped her from the wedding party. Picture: iStock
Jilted bridesmaid’s plea after last-minute axing

29th Jul 2018 4:58 PM

COURTNEY Duffy was looking forward to her role as bridesmaid before being unceremoniously dumped via an email from the bride to be.

The MBA student, who goes to the elite Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, in the United States, was asked to relinquish her bridesmaid duties after booking a cross-country flight and shared her story in a bid to recoup the cost of her fare, begging the airline for a refund.

In her post, Duffy shared an email the bride, Alexandra, sent her.

"I'm so glad to hear you booked your flights!" it starts off before breaking the bad news.

"I have a massive favour to ask you, though - and this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to ask anyone - but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid."

The bride-to-be's reasoning for asking Duffy to step down was because she was hoping Duffy would be "a part of this whole thing".

"Please don't feel you're letting me down, I am asking you to do this. I am asking you to do this," the email said.

A stunned Duffy was then asked to return bridesmaid outfit - a jumpsuit - "so another girl could fill in and wear it", Duffy said in her tweet to airline.

The airline, JetBlue immediately jumped on board to help out, offering a "future girls' weekend" on them.

Duffy was overwhelmed by the response, tweeting on Saturday:

"Wow, did not expect this response - clearly the situation resonated. Thanks @jetblue for providing the refund I was hoping for, and thanks to everyone for chiming in with well wishes, humor, and even devil's advocacy."

