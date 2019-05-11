Menu
The woman never knew that her boyfriend had proposed to her with a stolen ring.
Offbeat

Bride’s shock at groom’s unthinkable act

by Rebecca Flood
11th May 2019 2:00 PM

A bride-to-be has vented her fury online after her boyfriend attempted to propose to her with a stolen engagement ring.

The unnamed woman shared her shocking story on Facebook, where she also shared photos of the emerald green ring she was presented with.

The woman would soon find out that her engagement ring was stolen property.
She revealed her boyfriend got down on bended knee, clutching a stunning emerald green ring, which turned out to have been stolen from his best friend's mother.

To make matters worse, his friend later confronted the woman after spotting the ring perched on her finger.

Unsurprisingly, she revealed they were no longer together.

Posting her story on the That's It, I'm Ring Shaming: Can't Stop Won't Stop Facebook group, the newly single woman explained the situation.

"The ring my ex-boyfriend tried to give me, he stole it from his best friend's mom," she wrote.

She claimed she only found out it was the product of theft when her boyfriend's friend began sniffing around.

It would happen whenever he saw her wearing the beautiful, vintage engagement ring.

"I didn't know until his best friend asked me about it," she explained.

People savaged the ex-fiance online, saying he should never had begun an engagement with a lie.

The thief’s best friend told her the emerald engagement ring belonged to his mother.
But the comments didn't stop there - people also slammed the woman, for not returning the ring to its rightful owner after she found out where it had actually come from.

"Can we trash you for not returning the ring, even though he's an ex?" one person asked.

Another posted: "Not as trash as your ex, since it's a stolen ring."

"He probably just grabbed it in a rush, without even bothering to take an actual look at it in the first place."

A third said: "I can't believe she owned up to it being hers."

"I wouldn't have."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

