Bridge of friendship on show at congress

FESTIVE FUN: Kay Linchan, Lydie Martin, Dewi Hughes, Jane Seymour and Maureen Gallichan got into the White Christmas Wonderland theme at the Airlie Beach Bridge Congress last weekend.

BRIDGE: Airlie Beach Bridge Club played at the VMR on Wednesday last week and will be doing the same this week and apologies to Lions Ladies for the date mix-up.

We had three tables of players and the bridge mates were back in working order which was super.

The winners were Chris and Di with 62.5 per cent with Neil and Narelle coming close with 60 per cent who had Dale and Eric breathing down their necks with 58 per cent.

There was only one flat hand which made 12 tricks (small slam) at both tables. Highest score went to Neil and Narelle 1460 for 6S but making all 13 tricks.. No one else brave enough to bid to slam.

Friday was a two and a half table Howell and the winners were Renate and Sigi with 67.50 per cent followed by Gillian Blackie and Rhonda Millar with 55 per cent and then Dewi and Linda Narelle and Neil and Dale and Eric.

Rhonda Miller (Airlie), Ellie Sheffield (Bowen) and Councillor Jan Clifford, who presented the prize for third place in B-grade.

As usual we lunched at Palmers Restaurant at the TAFE which is always excellent and then off to Club Croc to prepare the room for our big weekend.

Once again our Airlie Beach congress was a great success with everyone checking in for next year.

This year we spread the prizemoney to include all divisions (four), so even the novice players were in the winning group.

Our lovely councillor Jan Clifford was there to present prizes to the winners and her presence was greatly appreciated.

Though our club did not win outright, our Gillian Blackie and Renate Feige came second in B division and eighth overall which we were very proud of.

Our new member Rhonda Miller and Ellie Sheffield from Bowen came 3rd in B division.

Mackay won with Bill Redhead and Gaylene Brown topping the A-grade thus being the champions of the congress. Everyone chilled out or tried to on Saturday night despite the heat, for the Gala dinner, and dressed to the theme White Christmas Wonderland, and there were some really lovely inventive costumes. Every year clubs astound us with their costumes which add so much fun to the event.

The Mackay Crooners displayed their dulcet tones on a great night of fun at the Airlie Beach Congress last weekend.

Each club every year surprises us with the inventiveness of their club songs and this year was fabulous. We had the poets from Yeppoon ,the Barber Duet from Airlie, the crooners from Mackay, and the songsters from Bowen, but alas the Townsville tenors had to go to Brisbane for a State Comp but next year will be a different matter they tell us.

There were just under 70 bridge players from Mackay, Bowen, Townsville Yeppoon, Townsville and Ingham who joined us for our annual congress which is growing each year as word gets out.

We thank our sponsors Whitsunday Shire Council, Whitsunday Tourism and Mantra Club Croc who all helped to make it a very successful weekend.