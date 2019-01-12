Bridge over troubled water

OUT WITH THE OLD: Proserpine Golf Club manager Paul Nicol with the bridge at the course that is to be replaced with a gangway from Shute Harbour.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Proserpine Golf Club manager Paul Nicol with the bridge at the course that is to be replaced with a gangway from Shute Harbour. Monique Preston

GOLF: A Shute Harbour gangway that was damaged during Cyclone Debbie will be given a new lease on life at the Proserpine Golf Club.

Whitsunday Regional councillors voted at the December meeting to repurpose the damaged aluminium gangway at the golf club, where it will be used to replace a bridge on the course.

The Proserpine Golf Club approached council asking for the donation of the 15m x 2m gangway to replace a bridge on the 13th hole.

A report to the council meeting from the office of the mayor and chief executive officer said the gangway was surplus to the requirements of the Shute Harbour Redevelopment Project. Councillors voted unanimously to donate the gangway to the club.

"It's a good initiative,” Cr Michael Brunker said.

Proserpine Golf Club manager Paul Nicol welcomed the donation of the gangway, saying it would be a big benefit for the club.

"The new bridge will be a great addition to the course, both in safety and aesthetically,” Mr Nicol said.

He said the current bridge over Pig Creek had been repaired previously but the club wanted to replace it now.

"At the moment it's safe, but who knows how long for,” Mr Nicol said.

The new gangway bridge will be put in a different spot to the current bridge so that it will not be affected as much when the creek floods.