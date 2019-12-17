BRIGHT FUTURE: Opening days for new Bowen OSHC provider

Kidz At The Beach Alicia Brand, Jodie Bazzo and Yael Knezevic (front) with students Mackenzie Hudson, Lachlan Telford, Zander Brand, Ivy Schluter and Nash Schluter.

Kidz At The Beach Alicia Brand, Jodie Bazzo and Yael Knezevic (front) with students Mackenzie Hudson, Lachlan Telford, Zander Brand, Ivy Schluter and Nash Schluter.

THEY may only be two days in, but Kidz At The Beach are looking like a success story after helping to solve what was appearing to be a Bowen Outside School Hours Care crisis.

Education Minister Grace Grace officially announced two weeks ago that Kidz At The Beach had been chosen to take over and operate an Outside School Hours Care (OSHC) service at Queens Beach State School after former provider, The Beach Hut, announced in October it would stop operating.

The OSHC had its first day under new management on Monday, December 17, and supervisor Jodie Bazzo said they had ‘slipped into a routine almost instantly’.

When initially announced, Kidz At The Beach had around 20 children signed up however the number has now increased to around 30.

GRINNING: Jordan Barnes is very happy to be at Kidz At The Beach ran outside school hours care.

“It’s very different than the younger children we are used to, but it’s already such a rewarding challenge,” Ms Bazzo said.

“So far, we’ve loved it. It’s not as structured as the smaller children, as you have to give the older children a little more freedom to make their own decisions, and you don’t need to be as one-on-one as they’re more mature.”

“For example, today was Science Experiment Day, and because they’re older they can make more decisions about how they will approach the experiment.”

Yael Knezevic, of Kids At The Beach, said coming from kindergarten she was ready for the transition to older children.

She said as the organisation finds their feet in the new role, it was important to reflect on how they can improve the experience every day.

“You have to understand it’s a process, it’s them teaching us and us teaching them,” she said.

“We’ll learn what they like and what they don’t, and as time goes on we’ll be able to hone in on specific children and develop ways to make them more involved and engaged.

“It’s been a good move, it’s early days but we have all really loved it so far.”

Jordan Barnes, a current student of the OSHS, said she was ‘having fun’ and enjoyed her first day with the new team.