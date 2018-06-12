Bright launch for Noosa real estate office

ALTHOUGH the heavens opened, spirits were not dampened at the launch of the brand-new Marek Realty office in Noosaville on Thursday evening.

With more than 70 invited guests braving the weather, Joanne Marek and her team kept the champagne and canapes flowing throughout the evening while live music was provided by local artist Renny Field.

With the success that Marek Realty has experienced since opening their doors two and a half years ago, it was only a matter of time until they grew out of their original office and into something that could accommodate this new growth.

"We loved our position in the square on the river, we love being next to the cafes and shops, but we needed something bigger, and we are so lucky that next door came up as it gives us the chance to grow but still be in the best position in Noosaville," Joanne Marek said.

As well as celebrating the opening of the new premises it was also the perfect opportunity for Joanne to welcome Marek Realty's latest team members to the office.

"We have been lucky to be able to welcome one of the best real estate teams in Noosa to Marek Realty, Kass and Peter Livesey and alongside the world's greatest administration staff and personal assistants, Anita Eschler," Joanne said, as she introduced them to the appreciative crowd.

"Kass and Peter work as one of the top agents in Tewantin, are perfectly aligned with our values as well as or level of customer service and are a complete joy to work with.''

Joanne knows that she is blessed in that she has found great success in a vocation - she refuses to call it a job - that she absolutely loves, and she understands the value of the people around her that make this possible.

"While the office is beautiful, and I am really proud of all that we have achieved, it is my colleagues, vendors and buyers that make this the business the reason that I love coming to each day and keep me striving to be better at what we do.''