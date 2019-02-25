Menu
Login
BIG MOVE: Collinsville boxer Bradley Lingard (blue) has moved to Sydney to receive coaching from Johnny Lewis.
BIG MOVE: Collinsville boxer Bradley Lingard (blue) has moved to Sydney to receive coaching from Johnny Lewis.
Sport

Bright lights beckon for Collinsville boxer

by Kyle Evans
25th Feb 2019 9:50 AM

A COLLINSVILLE boxer has departed North Queensland for the bright lights to train with one of the country's top boxing coaches.

It was a major move for 17-year-old Bradley Lingard, who touched down in Sydney recently for a three-month intensive boxing program.

The move followed an invitation by boxing coach Johnny Lewis, who trained the likes of Kostya Tsuyu and Jeff Fenech.

While it was a tough decision to leave home, the former Collinsville State High School student said he knew it was the right decision.

"It's really good; the training is a lot harder than what I'm used but I'm enjoying it,” he said.

"It's definitely tougher. It's much more intense than what I'm used to and a lot longer.”

The program is seeing him train up to seven days a week for up to three hours a day some weeks which includes some weekends. He said he's trained with some talented fighters including Commonwealth Games veterans.

"It's awesome, I've learnt a lot from watching them in a short time,” he said.

The opportunity came about after receiving an invitation to do some fitness training with Lewis at the beginning of the New Year.

After impressing the coach with his fitness and natural ability, he invited Lingard back to train full time.

"He said I've got a lot going for in the way of natural ability, but obviously there are things that need work as well,” Lingard said.

Lingard added his biggest assets are his speed and dedication.

He hopes to fight at the Commonwealth Games in two years.

"I'll be here for as long as it takes. I want to compete at the Commonwealth Games first then eventually I want to turn pro,” he said.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    No name changes for iconic beaches

    No name changes for iconic beaches

    News What's in a name? Everything when it comes to Bowen's beaches.

    • 25th Feb 2019 9:10 AM
    • 1 Sezza11
    Dynamic duo earns selection

    Dynamic duo earns selection

    News Tourism Whitsundays duo selected to participate in program.

    Community spirit is on show as Bowen donates

    Community spirit is on show as Bowen donates

    News Bowen rallies to support Townsville in time of crisis.

    Frivolity in the sun for city boy

    Frivolity in the sun for city boy

    Community Life in Australia is suiting Callum Docherty.