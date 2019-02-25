Bright lights beckon for Collinsville boxer

BIG MOVE: Collinsville boxer Bradley Lingard (blue) has moved to Sydney to receive coaching from Johnny Lewis.

A COLLINSVILLE boxer has departed North Queensland for the bright lights to train with one of the country's top boxing coaches.

It was a major move for 17-year-old Bradley Lingard, who touched down in Sydney recently for a three-month intensive boxing program.

The move followed an invitation by boxing coach Johnny Lewis, who trained the likes of Kostya Tsuyu and Jeff Fenech.

While it was a tough decision to leave home, the former Collinsville State High School student said he knew it was the right decision.

"It's really good; the training is a lot harder than what I'm used but I'm enjoying it,” he said.

"It's definitely tougher. It's much more intense than what I'm used to and a lot longer.”

The program is seeing him train up to seven days a week for up to three hours a day some weeks which includes some weekends. He said he's trained with some talented fighters including Commonwealth Games veterans.

"It's awesome, I've learnt a lot from watching them in a short time,” he said.

The opportunity came about after receiving an invitation to do some fitness training with Lewis at the beginning of the New Year.

After impressing the coach with his fitness and natural ability, he invited Lingard back to train full time.

"He said I've got a lot going for in the way of natural ability, but obviously there are things that need work as well,” Lingard said.

Lingard added his biggest assets are his speed and dedication.

He hopes to fight at the Commonwealth Games in two years.

"I'll be here for as long as it takes. I want to compete at the Commonwealth Games first then eventually I want to turn pro,” he said.