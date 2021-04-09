BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Bundaberg's Ben Marschke kicking career goals

Former Shalom College student Ben Marschke has achieved his childhood dream.

The 23-year-old made history on Sunday night after he made his official NRL debut.

He became the 1200th player to join the Sydney Rooster's squad who defeated the New Zealand Warriors 32 to 12.

"It was an unbelievable experience - it's something you dream about as a kid," Mr Marschke said during a press conference.

"On Saturday Trent (Robinson) came up to me and told me I'd be named on the bench … it was such a surreal feeling.

"I called mum and then dad straight after … they sort of told the whole family - the old man was speechless, same with mum as you would be.

"It's been a long time coming … I'm a bit older as well and I think it was a sign of relief really."

Former Shalom College student Ben Marschke has done what most rugby league dream of – making his debut for the NRL with the Sydney Roosters.

Celeb vet lands on region shores to meet Bundy's sea turtles

You may know him from shows like I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Bondi Vet but now the fan-favourite television hunk has visited the region to say g'day to our local marine life.

Veterinarian turned TV heart-throb Dr Chris Brown recently made a pit-stop at Lady Elliot Island to check out our precious sea turtles and search for eggs.

Showcasing just one of the drawcards the stunning Bundaberg region has to offer Dr Chris and his adventure will aired on the most recent episode of The Living Room.

During the Good Friday episode the Channel 10 presenter goes for a dive and receives an up-close encounter with some of the island's breathtaking sea turtles.

Read the full story by clicking here.

Dr Chris Brown from Channel 10's The Living Room visited the Lady Elliot Island recently to say g'day to our local marine life.

Triple M truck set to hit the road with lucky delivery

After a challenging year like 2020, Triple M Bundy's breakfast duo JB and Jules are looking to make this year a little brighter for someone.

The pair are calling on locals to nominate someone who deserves a little luck.

Once they have been selected JB and Jules will rock up to their place in the Triple M Good Luck Truck to make a special delivery.

For more information or to nominate someone that needs a bit of a boost click here.

Bundaberg's 93.1 Triple M announcers JB and Jules.

MINT IDEA: Rich meaning behind special coin artwork

She's previously been named one of Bundaberg's 50 most influential people, designed jersey artwork for the indigenous All Stars and has paintings on permanent display at Government House and the Pullman and Mercure hotels in Brisbane.

But Aboriginal artist and Kalkadoon woman Chern'ee Sutton is continuing to add to her long list of achievements and accolades.

The Bundaberg local unveiled the Royal Australian Mint (the Mint) coin in Canberra this week to celebrate indigenous men and women who have served in the military.

Drawing inspiration from Ms Sutton's painting the colourful $2 coin features a black handprint in the centre and is surrounded by three rows of dots in the defence force's tri-service flag colours.

Check out the design by clicking here.

Aboriginal artist and Kalkadoon woman Chern'ee Sutton unveiled the Royal Australian Mint (the Mint) coin in Canberra this week to celebrate indigenous men and women who have served in the military.

Blind date with a book

Forget Tinder, Bumble and Plenty of Fish because Bargara Book Boutique is the new official match maker in town.

The local business is now setting avid readers up on blind dates with books and it's a match made in heaven.

Similar to lucky dips, customers are invited to choose a book at random to enjoy based off of its short synopsis.

Prices per book vary depending on if it is a new release, near new or preloved title.

Each bundle comes with your choice of Ettie and Dorrie tea or Laughing Pug Coffee so enjoy your hot date.

The new blind date with a book bundles available at the Bargara Book Boutique.

More stories: